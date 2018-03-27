Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and others congratulate the couple

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities attended the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities attended the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Bollywood celebrities on Monday evening came together to attend a grand party organised by the Ambanis for Akash Ambani and fiancee Shloka Mehta. Akash, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, created headlines as he exchanged rings with his ladylove Shloka in Goa on Saturday. To celebrate their togetherness and to welcome the new member to the family, the Ambanis threw a grand party and in the guest list were Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya and Katrina Kaif among others. Just like any other Ambani celebrations, this one too was a grand affair.

Shah Rukh and Karan were seen posing with the lovebirds Akash and Shloka and Aishwarya stepped down at the venue with her lovely daughter Aaradhya. Also seen at the venue were Kiran Rao, John Abraham, Sagarika Ghatge with husband Zaheer Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani with fiancee Shloka Mehta. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani with fiancee Shloka Mehta. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif was clicked as she arrived for the grand party of the Ambanis. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif was clicked as she arrived for the grand party of the Ambanis. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkumar Hirani spotted at Akash Amabni’s engagement bash. Rajkumar Hirani spotted at Akash Amabni’s engagement bash.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar posed with Akash and Shloka. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar posed with Akash and Shloka. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiran Rao and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiran Rao and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan looked lovely as they arrived to congratulate Akash Ambani on his engagement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan looked lovely as they arrived to congratulate Akash Ambani on his engagement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan spotted at Akash Ambani’s engagement party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan spotted at Akash Ambani’s engagement party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akash and Shloka are expected to tie the knot later this year but an official statement from the families of the two is still awaited. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well. Akash and Shloka are alumni of the famed Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

While Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, Shloka is a Director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various causes.

