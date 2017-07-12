Ajith starrer Vivegam’s release date out and we cannot wait to see the action unfold

Ajith’s upcoming film Vivegam is slated to release on August 10. Ajith’s upcoming film Vivegam is slated to release on August 10.

Ajith starrer Vivegam is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The song “Thalai Viduthalai”, which released recently crossed 1 million views within 21 hours. The pictures from the sets of the film, the songs, and every tiny piece of information has kept fans excited over the last few months. Now, it has been announced that the film is slated for a release on August 10. Apparently, the filmmakers have undertaken the post production work already and are working hard to complete it in time for the release.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Team #Vivegam is working day & night to complete post-production on time.. VIVEGAM FEST IN 1 MONTH is confirmed for August 10th release.. 👍”

It was clear from the teaser that the film would be unveiled in August, and the filmmakers didn’t keep their fans waiting for long for the final date. After Veeram and Vedalam, this will the director-actor’s third film together. From the kind of response the previous film had garnered, there are high expectations from this film too.

Team #Vivegam is working day & night to complete post-production on time..

VIVEGAM FEST IN 1 MONTH is confirmed for August 10th release.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 11, 2017

Ajith, who plays the role of a spy in this one has worked hard on the stunts, and in one of the earlier interviews, director Siva had said that Ajith had joined the sets despite his recent injury. All of this has just got the fans waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star on the silver screen.

The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and the music for the movie is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd