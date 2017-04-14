Ajay Devgn’s son Yug visits him on Golmaal 4 sets and their candid moment is the best we’ve seen so far, see pic

Ajay Devgn’s picture with Yug will make you miss your dad. Ajay Devgn’s picture with Yug will make you miss your dad.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for the fourth instalment in the Golmaal franchise. While he might be busy with the Rohit Shetty film, a visitor on the sets surely made him happy. It was none other than his son Yug. Ajay took to Instagram to share a blissful and candid moment with Yug. The photo is bound to remind you of all the good memories you’ve had with your father. Both Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been quite reserved about their personal life and bringing their son Yug and daughter Nyasa under the public eye. Despite hailing from one of the privileged families of the Bollywood industry, the star couple is very humble when it comes to raising their children. But, the few pictures which make way on social media, leave their fans talking about it the rest of the day. And Ajay and Yug’s latest pic is no exception.

Ajay Devgn is in a happy zone. His last film Shivaay won a National Film Award for VFX. This marked his third win at the prestigious award ceremony. Last year Ajay was awarded the Padma Shri, which is one of the highest civilian awards. The actor also has many riches to boast about. In a career spanning nearly 25 years, he has managed to achieve immense stardom and thereby create his own fanbase.

At various interviews and interactions, Ajay Devgn had proudly boasted about how they live like a ‘middle-class family’ but he also confessed that both him and Kajol like things that way.

On the work front, Ajay is teaming up with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal Again. The actor-director duo is known for sharing a good bond. Even Kajol had teamed up with Rohit Shetty for 2015 film Dilwale, which marked a romantic comeback for Kajol with Shah Rukh Khan.

