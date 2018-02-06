Raid trailer: Ajay Devgn plays a no-nonsense Income Tax Officer conducting India’s most high-profile raid

Ajay Devgn’s no-nonsense act in Raid’s trailer will keep you hooked. Ajay Devgn’s no-nonsense act in Raid’s trailer will keep you hooked.

The trailer for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming thriller Raid has been released by the makers. While Ajay grabs your attention from the get-go in his role of a no-nonsense Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik, he has the perfect nemesis in the form of Saurabh Shukla.

Based on one of the most high-profile and well-crafted Income Tax raids of the country, Raid explores the struggle an upright Income Tax Officer has to go through to conduct a raid on one of the wealthy goons of a city, in this case Shukla. But that does not mean Ajay Devgn is any less badass. The 1-minute-long trailer is full of power-packed dialogues accentuated with the proper UP accent the actors have taken on.

Raid also stars Ileana D’Cruz in the role of Ajay’s wife who supports her husband through thick and thin. The film is set in the 1980s Uttar Pradesh and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat. Written by Ritesh Shah who also has super-hits like Pink and Airlift to his name, Raid is scheduled to release on March 16, 2018.

Talking about the film, director Raj Kumar Gupta had said, “Raid is a story that needs to be told on the big screen. I am looking forward to my collaboration with Ajay sir, Bhushanji, Kumarji and Abhishek on this film.” If this hasn’t got you excited, let us tell you that Raj Kumar Gupta is the man behind the 2011 hit No One Killed Jessica and Rajeev Khandelwal’s Aamir.

Talking about working with Ajay Devgn again for Raid, Ileana had earlier said in an interview, “Working with Ajay has been really really smooth. He is one of those people who is just so easy to work with. You forget the fact that he is this big superstar, because he is super easy to work with. And, it is a great role for me, it is very different. It is out of the 1980s, so it is very interesting, I think, I have done so many films from 1970s and 1950s, and now 1980s. But I think it is a great film, and it was great experience working with Raj Kumar Gupta as well. And it is a great story, I think it is something that people want to see now, they want great stories, great content. So, the film has got great content.”

