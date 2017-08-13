Latest News

Ajay Devgn to play a UP Income Tax officer in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid

Baadshaho actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for playing a tough Income Tax Officer from Uttar Pradesh in his upcoming film Raid, a Raj Kumar Gupta directorial. Raid is scheduled to release on April 20, 2018 and is supposed to go on floors in September this year.  

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 13, 2017 11:18 am
ajay devgn, ajay devgn pics, ajay devgn photos, ajay devgn films Ajay Devgn’s character in upcoming film revealed.
Ajay Devgn is all set to play a tough Income Tax Officer from Uttar Pradesh in his upcoming film Raid, a Raj Kumar Gupta directorial. The film is set in the 1980s Uttar Pradesh and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat. Written by Ritesh Shah who also has super-hits like Pink and Airlift to his name, Raid is scheduled to release on April 20, 2018.

As is suggested by the name, the project is based on one of the most popular and well-crafted Income Tax raids in the country and Ajay will reportedly play the lead. It is said to go on floors in September this year. Talking to Times of India, director Raj Kumar Gupta said, “Raid is a story that needs to be told on the big screen, and I’m looking forward to working with Ajay on a subject like this.” If this hasn’t got you excited, let us tell you that Raj Kumar Gupta is the man behind the 2011 hit No One Killed Jessica and Rajeev Khandelwal’s Aamir.

Based on a real-life incident, expectations from this Ajay-Raj Kumar collaboration will be high among the audience. Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for Baadshaho, his upcoming flick with Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’Cruz. Considering Ajay’s spectacular performance in films like Drishyam, Gangaajal, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Singham, we are sure Raj Kumar couldn’t find a better actor to essay this role.

