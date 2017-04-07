Ajay Devgn on Shivaay’s National Award win: Not surprised, it is well deserved

Shivaay was unanimously praised for its special effects. Shivaay was unanimously praised for its special effects.

Ajay Devgan is elated but definitely not surprised with the National Award his film Shivaay has won for VFX. The actor-filmmaker feels the movie’s special effects deserved the honour. The film has bagged the 64th National Award for best special effects. Shivaay, which was unanimously praised for its special effects after its release last year, had VFX by Ajay’s VFX studio, NY VFXWAALA, with Naveen Paul as the creative head.

Expressing his happiness and congratulating the film’s team, Ajay, also the film’s producer, said in a statement, “I feel delighted that Prestigious 64th National Award for Best Visual Effects has been awarded to our very own Naveen Paul of NY VFXWALA for our film SHIVAAY. Many Congratulations to Naveen and the entire team of NY VFXWALA. I’m thankful for the honourable jury but I have to say that I am not at all surprised by their decision. This indeed is a well-deserved win.”

The studio, NY VFXWAALA, which is almost-two-year-old in the industry, has earlier worked on films like Bajirao Mastani, Theri, Drishyam (also starring Ajay) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Shivaay, which was produced by Ajay under his banner Ajay Devgn’s Films, was perhaps the biggest project for this young studio.

The 64th National Film Awards announced on Friday, April 7. Akshay Kumar won the best actor award for his performance in Rustom. Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor won the best Hindi film award. Marathi film Kasaav won the best film award. Rajesh Mapuskar won the best director for his film Ventilator. The film which was produced by Priyanka Chopra bagged three awards.

