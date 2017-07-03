Ajay Devgn’s next production to bring Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt onscreen for the first time?

Farhan Akhtar would be working with Sanjay Dutt for the first time. Farhan Akhtar would be working with Sanjay Dutt for the first time.

Amid their busy work schedules, there is a strong buzz that Farhan Akhtar and Ajay Devgn might have signed a project as lead actors. In fact, it is being said that the film is being produced by Ajay Devgn himself, whose last venture, Shivaay was a hit. Ajay seems to have become the next big star to join the trend started by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, which is about producing films starring other actors. According to a source, as quoted by DNA, “The movie will be directed by Nishikant Kamat. He worked with Ajay in Drishyam. The two collaborate for this film, which goes on the floors in October. Ajay is expanding his production house and wants to produce more films. Since he can’t work in all of them, he will cast whoever fits the bill. He is also backing a biopic on the life of Baba Ramdev that will be made for the small screen.”

Well, this comes right after Salman Khan’s announcement about his next production venture along with Karan Johar, starring Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan’s project Ittefaq, directed by Abhay Chopra. Well, it does seem like a best step for Ajay’s company. Meanwhile, Ajay for now is busy with the shooting of Golmaal Again. The fourth installment in the Golmaal series, also starring Parineeti Chopra and Tabu among others, is currently in its last schedule. Arshad Warsi, one of the core members of the film, wrote, “last schedule of Golmaal has started… the madness begins again.”

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has his own projects to finish this year. The actor is all set to make a comeback on screen with Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, after which, he will begin shooting for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’s third part. He also has Munna Bhai Chale America in loop.

Farhan too has his own projects in hand. The actor has finished the shooting of Lucknow Central and for now is celebrating some quality time with his daughter.

