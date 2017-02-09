Ajay Devgn’s next is a rom-com but who is that lady behind him?

Ajay Devgn is at present working on Baadshaho. Ajay Devgn is at present working on Baadshaho.

After a long time, Ajay Devgn will get back to romancing on the silver screen. The actor, who at present is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Baadshaho, will be working with director Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “Ajay Devgn to star in an urban rom-com, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and directed by noted editor Akiv Ali.” In the picture, we get to see Ajay but we are eager to know who is the lady behind him.

Now, there were speculations that the actor will soon start a project with actor wife Kajol. But we leave it to you to decide about his co-star in the film. Meanwhile, there are rumours that Baadshaho’s shoot has been postponed because of production glitches. Reports suggest the makers haven’t got an experienced line producer on board.

Earlier, the shoot had to be stopped because of Ajay’s mother illness. The actor had to leave the shoot in middle and rush to Mumbai to see his mother, Veena. Ajay’s mother was diagnosed with a chest congestion. Ajay, Emraan Hashmi, Mithan Luthria are coming together for the second time with this project. Earlier, the trio appeared in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

Salman Khan recently dropped in to surprise Ajay and director Milan Luthria on the sets of the upcoming movie Baadshaho. Milan shared a picture with Salman on Twitter.

The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’cruz in the lead roles.

