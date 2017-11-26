Ajay Devgn shares things he has to do for Kajol, daughter Nysa finds it ‘cute’

Kajol posted a picture of her and Ajay Devgn with caption, “Me: Let’s take a selfie na… Ajay: again ???” Kajol posted a picture of her and Ajay Devgn with caption, “Me: Let’s take a selfie na… Ajay: again ???”

Ajay Devgn is one such actor who loves to keep his family life away from limelight and so does his wife Kajol. But it seems that Kajol too is suffering from selfie mania and Ajay became her latest victim. Kajol recently shared a selfie with Ajay and the caption of the photo is simply hilarious. Ajay too shared his reaction to Kajol’s demand and so did his darling daughter Nysa Devgn.

Kajol posted a picture of her and Ajay with caption, “Me: Let’s take a selfie na… Ajay: again ???” Isn’t this cute? Well Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn also found it so and thus she commented on the picture saying, “SO CUTE MOM.”

But it seems that our Golmaal Again actor is suffering a lot from this selfie mania and thus sharing the very picture he wrote along, “The things we do for love… and… marriage!”

See Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s latest selfie here:

Me: Let’s take a selfie na…

Ajay: again ??? pic.twitter.com/MqRH5HKSQU — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 24, 2017

The things we do for love… and… marriage! http://t.co/wyU1qBqLgc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 24, 2017

See Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn’s reaction here:

Ajay along with his wife Kajol and their kids Nysa and Yug was lately seen on a family vacation. The pictures were then shared by Kajol. Kajol and Ajay, who got married in 1999, had an intimate Diwali too. The Golmaal Again actor shared a family picture from the festival, where we saw all the four Devgns in one frame.

See a few recent photos of Ajay Devgn, Kajol, daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug Devgn:

We are happy to see these Devgns always.

