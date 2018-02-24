It was not ‘love at first sight’ for Ajay Devgn and Kajol: The real love story of the Ishq couple

Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary today. Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary today.

It’s been 19 years of togetherness and the spark in Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s married life is still alive. You might not spot them sharing intimate moments in the public or professing their love in front of the paparazzi. Still, Kajol and Ajay are one of the most sought-after couples of Bollywood. Reason? Their perfect understanding of each other and of their relationship. They are chalk and cheese in real life. While Kajol is known for saying things as they are, Ajay is a man of few words.Today as they celebrate their wedding anniversary, we acquaint you with how this reel life romance took a real-life turn. Kajol met Ajay on the sets of 1995 film Hulchul. The film fell in Kajol’s lap after the sudden death of actor Diva Bharti. But here, Ajay and Kajol didn’t even become friends. Kajol’s first impression of Ajay, as she revealed at a chat show, was, “Who’s this guy? What kind of a personality does he have? He sits in one corner and smokes like a chimney and even doesn’t speak to anybody.” But gradually that changed and Kajol was sure about Ajay playing a crucial role in her life. The two became friends so much so that Kajol started taking love advice from him. Even Ajay was dating another girl at the time.

Two years after getting out of their respective relationships, during the post-production stage of their movie Gundaraj, the two started dating each other. After four years of their courtship, without any formal proposal, the duo decided to get married in an intimate ceremony since Ajay being an introvert didn’t want media attention. In his own words, Ajay once said, “We never resorted to the usual ‘I Love you’ routine. A proposal never happened. We grew with each other. Marriage was never discussed, but it was always imminent.”

The duo tied the knot in a typical Maharashtrian style wedding on February 24, 1999 at Ajay’s residence. Talking about her husband, Kajol once said, “He is not a romantic person who will buy me a rose on a Valentine’s Day and I have to always remind him our wedding anniversary three days in advance but he always looks out for me. I never feel unsafe anywhere because I know he is always behind me standing there for me. He backs me one hundred percent and he knows I am there for him as well.” Ajay and Kajol are a couple who reminds us that true love does not lie in photos with philosophical lines of love, it is when partners show their support to each other.

Check out the wedding photos of Ajay Devgn and Kajol:

Until a couple of years back, Kajol and Ajay preferred keeping their private lives private. Their two kids, daughter Nyasa and son Yug have also been kept away from the media attention. But now, as Kajol has started using social networking sites, we often get an insight into their family outings and sometimes their fun conversations too.

Here’s wishing Kajol and Ajay many more years of togetherness.

