You need a good script to cast us in a film: Ajay Devgn on working with Kajol

Actor Ajay Devgn says it would need a good script to cast him and his actress wife Kajol in a film. Ajay and Kajol have previously starred in films like Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and U Me Aur Hum.

Asked when would they be seen together again on screen, Ajay told IANS here: “It depends. Whenever we find a great script. It’s not very easy to cast both of us in a film. You need a good script.”

Ajay and Kajol began dating in 1995 during the shooting of their film Gundaraj. While many called them “an unlikely pair” due to their contrasting personalities, the two kept going strong and ultimately tied the knot On 24 February 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian Hindu ceremony at the Devgan home. They have two children — daughter Nysa, 15 and son Yug, 8.

Apart from sharing their lives, they’ve shared the screen several times. The two were last seen in U Me Aur Hum. The two were also a part of 2010 live action-animated action comedy Toonpur Ka Super Hero.

Talking about balancing work and personal life, he said: “I try and balance my work very well. I spend a lot of time with my children. Sometimes it happens that you are stuck but most of the time I see to it that I spend time. I keep going to Singapore to spend time with my daughter Nysa and here also I do not work more than eight hours and not on Sundays.”

On the acting front, Ajay’s latest film Raid, based on a true story about money laundering, released on Friday. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz.

