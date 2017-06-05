Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s family holiday in Maldives doesn’t seem to end. Their new photos are giving more vacation goals

Kajol with her son during vacation. Kajol with her son during vacation.

Far away from the scorching heat of Mumbai, Devgns are busy enjoying their beach vacation in Maldives. The proof of this are a new set of photos Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol have shared on their Instagram accounts. This, after the couple have already been posting a lot of clicks from their beach vacation and we even saw how Ajay called his family time “Vitamin F” few days back.

One of the latest pictures shared by Kajol shows the actor playing with her son Yug and the mother-son moment is making us happy. The other photo was posted by Ajay, where, though he and his wife are not seen, the picture is still extremely special to him as it has Yug and daughter Nysa. The children, along with other kids, are seen posing for the photo-op. Ajay captioned the picture, writing, “Vitamin C-section Children.” This is in connection to an earlier photo of the whole family, which he had captioned as, “Vitamin F-stop Family.”

Vitamin C – Children pic.twitter.com/v13i4cAgto — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 2, 2017

The Devgns have been vacationing at a scenic resort in Maldives from past one week, as Ajay has taken a break from the shoot of Golmaal 4. The break comes as the film’s director Rohit Shetty is shooting for his reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, in Spain. Kajol and Ajay’s pics have been teasing their fans enough in the perfect way possible.

Few days back, Kajol and Nysa were seen sharing some candid moments after a swim. The two were clad in swimsuits and could be seen with friends. In another photo, Kajol was seen standing with a setting sun with azure blue of the sea around her. For the picture, she had written, “Clear skies, clear mind.”

