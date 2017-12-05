Ajay Devgn’s Jigarthanda remake to star Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia

Ajay Devgn to produce remake of Siddharth starrer Tamil hit film Jigarthanda. Ajay Devgn to produce remake of Siddharth starrer Tamil hit film Jigarthanda.

After proving his mettle as an actor, Ajay Devgn is surely making the right choices as a filmmaker too. The actor, whose Shivaay did really well at the box office despite tough competition from Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is all set to turn producer yet again with the remake of 2014 hit Tamil film Jigarthanda, starring Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon.

According to a tweet by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film would be directed by Drishyam fame Nishikanth Kamath and would feature Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt in Sidharth and Bobby Simha’s roles, respectively. Sharing the screen space with the two actors is Baahubali fame actor Tamannaah, who will reprise the role of Lakshmi Menon.

The tweet read, “Tamil Cult Classic #Jigarthanda goes to #Bollywood. #NishikanthKamath to direct… @FarOutAkhtar to do @Actor_Siddharth ‘s role.. @duttsanjay to do #BobbySimhaa ‘s role..@tamannaahspeaks to do #LakshmiMenon ‘s role… Ajaydevgn and #AbhinavShukla to produce..”

Tamil gangster drama Jigarthanda won National Film awards in two categories in 2015. While Bobby Simha received the Best Supporting Actor award, Vivek Harshan was bestowed with an award in the Best Editing category.

Bobby Simha also received Filmfare and SIIMA awards in the same year for his supporting role.

Jigarthanda was supposed to be remade in Hindi in 2015 but somehow the project was shelved. The film has been remade in Kannada with the same title.

Apart from this, Ajay Devgn also has a production venture based on Battle of Sargarhi, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd