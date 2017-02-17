Ajay Devgn is the real desi action hero: Vidyut Jammvwal

Vidyut Jammwal is working with Ajay Devgn in his forthcoming film Baadshaho. Vidyut Jammwal is working with Ajay Devgn in his forthcoming film Baadshaho.

He may be seen flexing his muscles and performing breathtaking stunts in Commando 2 but actor Vidyut Jammwal considers Ajay Devgn as a full blown “desi action hero” who is grounded and true to himself.

Vidyut is working with Devgn in his forthcoming film Baadshaho. The thriller, set in the 1970s, is being directed by Milan Luthria, of Once Upon a Time in Mumbai fame.

The 36-year-old actor says he has always been a fan of the Shivaay star so working with him became more special.

“Ajay Devgn speaks the best Hindi. He speaks it with fluidity, ease. I was working with him and I really feel blessed. I have seen ‘Gangajal’ 30 times. What a performer he is. He is raw and like our desi action hero,” Vidyut told PTI.

The Commando actor says he was completely bowled over by Devgn’s simplicity, despite being a huge star. “The thing I really like about him is that he is honest, he has no baggage and no strings attached. He is very real and you can see it. So that makes working with him absolutely wonderful.”

While Baadshaho will release later this year, the actor says his long in-the-making Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Yaara may hit the screens in May.

The film is a period drama that travels from the time period of 1975 to the current day. Yaara also features Amit Sadh and Shruti Haasan. Vidyut says he had to gain and lose a lot of weight as his character goes through a transition from a young adult to an aged man.

“It is a movie of this guy, from the age of five to 50. We took a while to shoot it. I play a character from 21 to 50 and had gained so much weight. Than I lost a lot of weight to fit into the character again. It was tough.”

The actor is confident that the movie will impress the audience and will also answer the question of the long gap of three years since his last release.

“Tigmanshu is brilliant. That movie will do extremely well, I have 100 percent faith in it. I am also doing a film called ‘Junglee’. When people say what were you doing in three years, I say I waited. All the three films are different and I am very confident about them,” said Vidyut.

Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Commando 2 is scheduled to release on March 3.