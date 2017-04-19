Ajay Devgn is not hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here’s proof

Ajay Devgn revealed Rohit Shetty to continue his legacy on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Ajay Devgn revealed Rohit Shetty to continue his legacy on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Ending speculations about him being the new host of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season, Ajay Devgn tweeted on Wednesday, “Shooting nonstop since past 5 months 😓 Getting a much-needed break, waiting for Rohit to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi!” After Arjun Kapoor announced that he would not be able to continue as the host of the show because of his back-to-back releases this year, there was speculation that Rohit Shetty might come back to host the adventure show which is inspired by American game show, Fear Factor.

Shooting nonstop since past 5 months 😓 Getting a much needed break, waiting for Rohit to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2017

However, since the last few weeks, some websites have been reporting about Ajay Devgn being a part of the show. But with Ajay’s tweet, this confusion is clear. There were also rumours that Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar may join the show as contestants. A daily reported that Shetty had met Manu and Manveer and invited them to participate in the show. However, there has been no confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Ajay and Rohit Shetty are shooting for their upcoming film, Golmaal Again, which is to release on Diwali this year. The film will see Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor reprising their characters. Parineeti Chopra and Tabu are among the new faces who have joined the film.

Ajay has been constantly shooting for his films this year. After Shivaay, he began shooting for Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho and now Rohit Shetty’s film. Baadshaho, which stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta, will release on September 1.

