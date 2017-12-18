Ajay Devgn introduces the lead star of his TV show based on Swami Ramdev’s life

Ajay Devgn announced the child artist who will play Swami Ramdev. Ajay Devgn announced the child artist who will play Swami Ramdev.

National Film award winner Naman Jain, who won hearts with his acting skills in popular Bollywood movies like Chillar Party, Jai Ho and Raanjhanaa, is all set for his television debut as Ramkishan (young Swami Ramdev) in Discovery Jeet’s launch show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh. The show also marks Ajay Devgn’s foray into TV as a producer. The Golmaal Again actor took to Twitter and revealed Naman as the face of the series. He wrote, “Naman, immensely talented, playing young Swami Ramdev in our upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on Discovery Jeet.”

Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh is a scripted biopic series tracing Swami Ramdev’s fascinating and inspirational journey from a life of anonymity to a renowned yoga guru, business mogul and national icon. Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “There are huge expectations from this biopic series and we wanted to ensure that somebody who fits the bill perfectly gets to play the role of Ramkishan as the audience will, for the first time, get to know about the early days of Swami Ramdev. Naman Jain is hugely talented for his age and has delivered a captivating performance.”

Speaking on his association with the show, Naman said, “It is an honor to play Swami Ramdev’s childhood in his biopic. The task was not easy as Swami Ramdev faced multiple challenges as a child and it was important for me to understand the social tensions that prevailed in a small village. It was also a challenge for me to adopt his style and portray the character.”

The soon to be launched GEC channel Discovery Jeet will bring together Discovery’s unmatched story-telling and the best of real-life entertainment through larger than life stories aimed at inspiring millions.

Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh is produced by Ajay Devgn Film Productions and Watergate Productions.

