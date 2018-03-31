Ajay Devgn is a massive family man: Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’cruz was recently seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Raid. Ileana D’cruz was recently seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Raid.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz says her Raid co-star actor Ajay Devgn is a massive family and is obsessed with his children — Nysa and Yug.

Talking about Ajay, Ileana told IANS: “He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don’t have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person.” Ileana said that Ajay is “incredibly decent”.

“He’s a massive family man. he’s obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He’s really a positive person. When you are working with like minded people then there are no pretences. So, it’s nice working with him,” she added.

Ileana who has worked for the second time with Ajay Devgn after sharing a crackling chemistry in Baadshaho earlier revealed that Ajay is just so easy to work with. Praising her co-actor, Ileana said, “Raid, absolutely, we are almost done with it. Working with Ajay has been really really smooth. He is one of those people who is just so easy to work with. You forget the fact that he is this big superstar because he is super easy to work with. And, it is a great role for me, it is very different. It is out of the 1980s, so it is very interesting, I think, I have done so many films from 1970s and 1950s, and now 1980s. But I think it is a great film, and it was great experience working with Raj Kumar Gupta as well. And it is a great story, I think it is something that people want to see now, they want great stories, great content. So, the film has got great content.”

Raid, based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App