Ajay Devgn: I liked the mystery that came with being a star but today, there is so much exposure

Gone are the days when Bollywood stars enjoyed a loyal audience, believes Ajay Devgn. The actor says the present generation of cinemagoers are not committed to any one hero or heroine. “The newer generation of audiences are not loyal to anybody. We have been lucky that a segment of the public has been loyal to us for the past 25 years. So we have that plus point. But otherwise, they will only go and watch the film that they feel they’ll understand,” Devgn told reporters here.

The actor, who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal Again, says he still preferred the mystery that was once associated with a star. “I feel that the aura of the star is dying. I liked the mystery that came with being a star, I still do. But today, there is so much exposure. Say, if one is not active on the social media, they may start feeling insecure seeing others doing it. They may feel the pressure.”

Devgn says when he was starting off as an actor, there were no ego clashes among the contemporaries but things have changed today. “I have worked with Salman, Aamir and other heroes. All of us used to work together and there were no ego problems. Nobody was insecure about what the other person was doing. Earlier, we used to have ‘Golmaal’-like fun atmosphere on the sets of almost every film. Today, you can’t expect to have that. Maybe the newer generation has that problem.”

The National Award-winning actor says the difficult-to-please attitude of today’s audience works as a motivator. “It is a good thing. It keeps you on your toes. You will have to make good films. You will have to improve the quality. Anyway, all the films cannot work at the same time. Only 30 films do well out of the 100 average ones that are made.”

Devgn says it did not feel like the seven-year-gap between Golmaal 3 and the fourth sequel and it was like going to have fun on the sets just like any other day. “When we started shooting for ‘Golmaal’, it didn’t feel that it had been seven years since we shot the last installment. You don’t realise that so much time has passed.” The actor believes “Golmaal” is a film franchise where the stakeholders, be it actors or investors, have faith in the story.

“Budget means that whatever amount is required you’re making that available. We make full use of our resources and try to be the best. And you know you’re not wasting any money when it comes to a film like this.” Devgn says Bollywood needs to pull up its socks as Hollywood cinema and digital platforms are giving Hindi films a run for their money. “It’s sad today that Hollywood films are doing way better than our own films. Due to Netflix and all, you get to see a lot in the comfort of your home. It’s important to have that cinema experience. If you won’t bring that to the audience, they’d prefer watching films at home.”

Devgn stars opposite Parineeti Chopra and the film also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. The movie is slated to release on Diwali.

