Ajay Devgn chose not to speak on patch-up reports between Karan Johar and Kajol

Ajay Devgn will be seen in his upcoming film Baadshaho, releasing on September 1. Ajay Devgn will be seen in his upcoming film Baadshaho, releasing on September 1.

Actor Ajay Devgn today chose not to comment on the reports of his wife Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar rekindling their friendship. In his autobiography Karan had said that his nearly 25-year-long friendship with Kajol ended prior to the release of his and Ajay’s films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay. Recently, however, there were reports that the duo might have buried their hatchet.

When asked about the same, Ajay told PTI, “I have never ever spoken about personal topics and issues. So this is something very personal I really wouldn’t like to talk about it. I’ve maintained this, in general, that I do not speak about personal life.” The actor’s next on-screen outing will be Baadshaho which comes after his last year’s release, Shivaay.

Kajol’s latest film, VIP 2 released recently but Ajay says he is yet to watch the movie as he is occupied with Baadshaho. “I haven’t seen that film yet. I think I’ll watch it once my film releases as I am completely caught up with this.But Kajol and I don’t discuss work, we talk about other things. There is no time for work. When I go home, I completely switch off from my work,” he added. Baadshaho is scheduled to release on September 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App