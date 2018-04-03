Ajay Devgn rings in 49th birthday with Kajol and kids in Paris

Ajay Devgn and Kajol strike a pose with kids Yug and Nysa in Paris. Ajay Devgn and Kajol strike a pose with kids Yug and Nysa in Paris.

Be it festivals, anniversary or birthdays, Raid actor Ajay Devgn makes sure to be around his family on special occasions. On Monday, as the actor turned a year older, he along with wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug flew to Paris to ring in the special day. Along with the Devgns, it was newly married couple Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta who were seen in the foreign land.

The photos from Ajay’s 49th birthday celebration were shared by the actor himself on his Instagram account. The family photo had everyone smiling for the camera and the caption “Fêtes d’anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday party in Paris) was written along with it. Another post on Devgn’s profile had him posing with his seven-year-old son Yug. The “Before & After” photo had Kajol and Ajay’s little one sad and gloomy first but all cheerful after having a bag full of candies for himself. The same photo was shared by Kajol who could not stop gushing after seeing the father-son duo bond. “Just watching them like this ❤️” she wrote along with the photo.

Talking about balancing work and personal life, Ajay told IANS, “I try and balance my work very well. I spend a lot of time with my children. Sometimes it happens that you are stuck but most of the time I see to it that I spend time. I keep going to Singapore to spend time with my daughter Nysa and here also I do not work more than eight hours and not on Sundays.”

On the work front, Ajay is enjoying a golden period. His last two silver screen outings Golmaal Again and Raid have struck a chord with the audience and have raked in moolah at the box office. While Golmaal Again scored a double century with a total collection of Rs 205.69 crore, Raid dominated the ticket counters in the month of March. Within three weeks of its release, the film has earned Rs 94.19 crore and is expected to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in the coming weeks.

