Happy birthday Ajay Devgn: Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi wish Raid actor

It is Ajay Devgn’s birthday today. The actor, who turned 49, has tasted success playing intense as well as comic roles. He was last seen playing an IT officer in Raid, alongside Ileana D’Cruz. The actor has many friends in the industry and thus social media was flooded with birthday wishes. Vivek Oberoi shared an old click with the actor and wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to my big brother the versatile @ajaydevgn! Have an amazing year! Congrats on the success of #Raid! Lots of love! Here’s an old memory of us together hanging out at #Cannes 2007 I think!.”

Boman Irani tweeted, “A very Happy Birthday to you, dear @ajaydevgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a #TotalDhamaal Birthday, my friend.” Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay co-star Sayyeshaa posted on Twitter, “Happy birthday @ajaydevgn sir! Wish you all the health and happiness always! 🤗”

Directors Abbas Mustan also posted a wish for the actor. “Dear @ajaydevgn happy birthday have a rocking year ahead.. Love always 🌹❤️,” read the post. On only these, south star Mohanlal also tweeted, “Birthday wishes @ajaydevgn.”

See all the birthday wishes for Ajay Devgn:

We too wish the actor a happy birthday!

