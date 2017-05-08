Ajay Devgn begins his Marathi film, Kajol gives the first clap

kajol gives the first clap for Ajay Devgn’s first Marathi production. kajol gives the first clap for Ajay Devgn’s first Marathi production.

After Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn is all set to produce his maiden Marathi film. The actor’s wife Kajol gave the clap on the first day of the shoot. Ajay has joined hands with actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Abhinav Shukla to produce this untitled film. The film will be directed by Satish Rajwade and will have Nana in lead role. Ajay shared the picture of mahurat on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Muhurat day for the Marathi film in our production. Best of luck guys.” Ajay Devgn, who has been busy with Rohit Shetty’s film Golmaal Again took some time off to encourage the team.

This thriller film will also star Sumeet Raghavan (who played Sahil in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai) and actress Iravati Harshe, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. The report also suggests that Ajay’s father Veeru Devgn was also present at the sets. “We began with a pooja, followed by the first scene canned on Nana Sir. He didn’t have many dialogues so you can say we began on a silent note but with plenty of energy and emotions. Ajay and Nana are superstars and I’m really excited to be working with such powerhouse talents, ” director Satish was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn — who is working on Golmaal Again — seems to be having lots of fun on the sets along with the entire cast. Parineeti Chopra is the latest addition to Golmaal franchise. A few days ago, Paris shared a video on social media. Going by this video, while Pari is watching an old song of Ajay on TV, the actor is embarrassed by his own dance moves.

