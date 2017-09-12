Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal at the box office

Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho is raking in good numbers at the box office. Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho is raking in good numbers at the box office.

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s camaraderie in their latest outing Baadshaho is receiving the love of the audience ever since its release. The film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 73.32 crore in its run of just ten days at the box office. While it has been receiving mixed reviews from critics, little did we expect that the film will be able to beat the total collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal so quickly.

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal had managed to collect Rs 64.32 crore in its lifetime, which was around 5 weeks at the ticketing counters. And Baadshaho has had just 10 days here and has already beaten the record. It looks like this Milan Luthria film has a long way to go in the future. However, Baadshaho’s figures are reflecting a downward trend in its second week. At the end of week 1, the film stood at Rs 64.14, as tweeted by Taran Adarsh, meaning till its second Tuesday, it has collected only Rs 9.18 crore.

Baadshaho revolves a gold heist planned during the 1975 Emergency period and also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jamwal and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. Talking about the box office numbers, Baadshaho director Milan Luthria told indianexpress.com, “I think I was misquoted when someone wrote I am not interested in numbers. I do look at the numbers. The point I was trying to make is that a filmmaker has to divide his attention. It would be a lie to say that we are not focused on numbers. We are running an expensive business, there is a lot of money and many careers at stake.”

On the other hand, Jab Harry Met Sejal’s collections, according to bollywoodhungama.com were as follows:

1. End of Week 1 – Rs 59.65 crore

2. End of Week 2 – Rs 64 crore

3. End of Week 3 – Rs 64.26 crore

4. End of Week 4 – Rs 64.30 crore

5. End of Week 5 – Rs 64.32 crore

Let’s see where Baadshaho goes in terms of numbers!

