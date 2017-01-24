Ajay Devgn abruptly leaves Baadshaho shoot due to mother’s health

Ajay Devgn will appear in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. Ajay Devgn will appear in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho.

Ajay Devgn, who was shooting for his next film, Baadshaho, had to leave the shoot in middle and rush to Mumbai to see his mother, Veena. Ajay’s mother was diagnosed with a chest congestion a week ago. According to Mumbai Mirror, water had accumulated in her lungs and she had to be rushed to a Santa Cruz hospital on Saturday where she is currently recuperating in the ICU and is said to be showing a good progress.

However, she had a relapse and Ajay requested the producers to let him fly back to Mumbai to be with his mother.

His mother had been hospitalised earlier as well. Only after she was discharged, Ajay flew to Delhi for the inaugural ceremony of The Fight League along with Arjun Rampal. From there, the actor headed to Jodhpur for his shoot. However, she suffered a relapse and was admitted to another hospital where she is now recovering.

Apart from Ajay, Baadshaho stars Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’cruz in lead roles. The film marks second association of Emraan and Ajay. The film will release on September 1, 2017. The story of Baadshaho has not been revealed but the star-cast is busy shooting the second schedule of the film in the Blue City, Jodhpur.

