Ajay Devgn and Tabu teaming up for a rom-com, to release on Dussehra 2018

Ajay Devgn is coming back in a romantic role and we can’t keep calm. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, this untitled rom-com is all set to hit the theatres on Dussehra next year, which will fall on October 19, 2018. The film also stars Tabu and a younger female actor, the announcement for which is yet to be made. Ajay and Tabu have earlier collaborated in films like Drishyam, Vijaypath and Takshak. They will also be sharing screen in Golmaal Returns.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this is the second association between Luv Films and T-Series. Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “We’re delighted to be presenting Luv Films’ next with Ajay Devgn. This not only strengthens our film slate for the upcoming year but also our commitment to keep entertaining the global Indian audience.”

The Ajay Devgn rom-com film is not titled yet… Costars Tabu and one more actress… Akiv Ali, a well known editor, directs the film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

Ajay Devgn returns to rom-com genre in Dussehra 2018: 19 Oct 2018… Film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

Confirming the news, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The Ajay Devgn rom-com film is not titled yet… Costars Tabu and one more actress… Akiv Ali, a well known editor, directs the film.” He also added, “Ajay Devgn returns to rom-com genre in Dussehra 2018: 19 Oct 2018… Film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg…”

Ajay’s upcoming Golmaal Returns will also have him doing both action and comedy. Now, it will be interesting to see what the Baadshaho actor has in store for his fans in this new film. Ankur Garg, the producer of Luv Films also adds, “Given Ajay’s connect with the family audience and a great track record of his movies’ Box Office performance during festive occasions or national holidays, we find Dussehra to be an ideal time to treat the audience with our film.” The yet-untitled film will also mark the debut of renowned editor Akiv Ali as a director.

