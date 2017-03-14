Golmaal 4: Ajay Devgan wishes Rohit Shetty on his birthday by revealing first look of its star cast, see pic

Ajay Devgn wishes Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Ajay Devgn wishes Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have worked together in many blockbusters, and Golmaal series is, of course, one of them. The actor has always been all praise for the director. So, on the occasion of his birthday, Ajay took to social media and shared the first look of the cast of their upcoming film, Golmaal 4. The film which has Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu reprising their roles, will welcome new female leads, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.

The film comes after 7 years of its third instalment, which couldn’t do well at the box office. In fact, Rohit Shetty’s last film Dilwale also failed at the box office which makes this film even more crucial for the director. Ajay, on the other hand, had a good run with his last​ film, Shivaay. The actor has wrapped up the shoot of his film, Baadshaho as well.

During the promotions of Shivaay, Ajay agreed that Golmaal Returns was the weakest instalment of the Golmaal series. He said, “We all felt that it was a crap as compared to its other parts and I totally agree with Rohit. We got a little carried away in Golmaal 2. There were some dialogues, which were not suited for the kind of the genre we were following. But I think we realised it and then we changed it in ‘Golmaal 3’ again. So, second was the weakest.”

As far as the female leads are concerned, Tabu returns to the genre of comedy after 17 years. She last appeared in Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. In an interview to PTI, the actor said she feels fortunate that Rohit offered her the role in Golmaal 4 and thought she could do justice to it.

For Parineeti, this film would mark the second project which she signed after getting into shape. She would also appear in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Meri Pyari Bindu.

