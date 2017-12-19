Aiyaary trailer: Protege Sidharth Malhotra gives mentor Manoj Bajpayee a run for his money

Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee releases on January 26, 2018. Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee releases on January 26, 2018.

Director Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film Aiyaary is one of the first releases in 2018 as the film releases on Republic Day. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Chopra and Anupam Kher, the film’s trailer is out.

The almost three minutes long trailer gives a sneak peek into the relationship of a mentor Manoj Bajpayee and his protegee Sidharth Malhotra. The intense look of both the actors is setting the tone of the film and adding to the elements of the thriller are versatile actors Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. From the look of it, it seems the film is a battle between two army officers who have their own ideologies and ways of getting things done. The trailer also hints at a scam that will harm Indian Army’s reputation.

Manoj’s character Colonel Abhay Singh is on a lookout for Sidharth aka Major Jai Bakshi, a surveillance officer. In the trailer, Manoj tries to gauge the meaning of the words “Aiyaar” and “Aiyaary” and for him ‘aiyaar’ is someone who remains in disguise to fool others. Director Neeraj Pandey explained the title of the film to Mumbai Mirror, “Aiyaary has been a special project with a very exciting ensemble. ‘Aiyaary’ means the ultimate trickery. The word ‘Aiyaary’ fabulously sums up what a Soldier resorts to ultimately in the face of extreme crisis. His intelligence, sharpness and wit not only bedazzles his own troop but also earns him the respect of his enemies.”

After watching the trailer, you might end up recalling the 2008 release A Wednesday from the same filmmaker and Naseeruddin’s last dialogue where he says one should not poke a poor man takes back to the climax of A Wednesday where he tells Anupam Kher that he is just a ‘stupid common man’.

The makers had earlier released a sneak peek into the world of Aiyaary that was shot in Delhi as well as in some picturesque locations abroad. This short trailer also suggests that the film will be high on action sequences.

Aiyaary releases on January 26, 2018. Aiyaary releases on January 26, 2018.

Aiyaary will witness some tough competition at the box office as it releases alongside Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan. Akshay Kumar and director Neeraj Pandey have collaborated on some successful projects in the past which includes films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd