Watch Aiyaary song Yaad Hai: A romantic ode to lost love featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet

Aiyaary new song Yaad Hai: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet go down the memory lane in this Amit TRivedi rendition. Aiyaary new song Yaad Hai: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet go down the memory lane in this Amit TRivedi rendition.

The second song of the Neeraj Pandey directorial Aiyaary is out. Titled “Yaad Hai,” the soft romantic number features the lead actors Rakul Preet and Sidharth Malhotra’s love story. We already saw them fall in love in the earlier track “Lae Dooba,” but as is obvious from its title, Aiyaary’s new song is all about the couple breaking up and going down memory lane recollecting the times they spent with each other.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir, “Yaad Hai” has been composed and voiced by Amit Trivedi. The soulful voice of Palak Muchhal also adds the rest of the charm to this romantic ballad. The video starts with Sidharth and Rakul deciding to part ways which makes them reminisce the good old times. In the video, we are presented with some new and some already seen episodes from the time when their love story blossomed. With a persistent retro feel to it, “Yaad Hai” leaves you with some bittersweet feelings about lost love and incomplete love stories.

This military thriller by Neeraj Pandey also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Unlike the trailer of the film, where Sidharth and Manoj were embroiled in a deadly cat-and-mouse chase, the makers are intimidating viewers with the romantic angle of the story with the two released songs. Here, Sidharth too is back to being the perfect chocolate boy which made him the heartthrob of the nation when he debuted in Bollywood with Student of The Year.

Aiyaary, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Chopra and Anupam Kher, was earlier scheduled to release on January 26 but has now been postponed to hit the theaters on February 9.

