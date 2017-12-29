Watch Aiyaary song Lae Dooba: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will remind you of old-school romance

Aiyaary song Lae Dooba: Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, the soft number is a soothing romantic number. Aiyaary song Lae Dooba: Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, the soft number is a soothing romantic number.

The first song of Neeraj Pandey directorial Aiyaary is out. The song titled “Lae Dooba” is a sweet melody in the voice of Sunidhi Chauhan. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, the soft number showcases the strengthening of the bond between Major Jai Bakshi, a surveillance officer and Rakul Preet’s character about whom not much has been revealed by the makers of the thriller yet. The love ballad grows on you as you play it on a loop and you will be reminded of the old-school-romance when the best expression of love happened through eyes.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, composer Rochak Kohli and singer Sunidhi Chauhan have together given a song that truly holds the ability to entice the lovers. Rakul Preet who is returning to Bollywood with Aiyaary after making a debut with Yaariyan looks promising in the song. Unlike the trailer of the film, where Sidharth wore an intense look, here he is a perfect chocolate boy with his innocent face and that cute smile which made him the heartthrob of the nation when he debuted in Bollywood with Student of The Year.

For those who still are confused about the title of the film Aiyaary, director Neeraj Pandey has an answer. “Aiyaary means the ultimate trickery. The word Aiyaary fabulously sums up what a Soldier resorts to ultimately in the face of extreme crisis. His intelligence, sharpness and wit not only bedazzles his own troop but also earns him the respect of his enemies,” explained Neeraj in an interview.

The film, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Chopra and Anupam Kher, is a Republic Day release and will be facing a competition from Akshay Kumar’s social drama PadMan which releases on the same day.

