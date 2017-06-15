Latest News
Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra visits Betaab Valley in Kashmir, does Sunny Deol’s iconic step. Watch video

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee are in Kashmir to complete the shooting of their thriller drama Aiyaary, directed by Neeraj Pandey. This is for the first time that Sidharth and Manoj would be sharing screen space.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 15, 2017 1:14 pm
sidharth malhotra, sidharth malhotra kashmir, sidharth malhotra sunny deol, manoj bajpayee, aiyaary shoot, nikhil advani, sidharth malhotra aiyaary shoot, sidharth malhotra manoj bajpayee Sidharth Malhotra is shooting in Kashmir for his upcoming film, Aiyaary.
Sidharth Malhotra, who was shooting in Kashmir for his upcoming film Aiyaary, got the opportunity to live an iconic moment during the shoot. The actor visited Betaab Valley in Kashmir and performed Sunny Deol’s iconic step of ‘Yaara Oh Yaara’ from his film Jeet. For those who are unaware, the spot has been given the name Betaab Valley since Sunny Deol’s debut film Betaab was extensively shot in Kashmir and the song ‘Badal Kyun Garajta Hai’ has been shot in the valley.

Well, it must be a major throwback for Sidharth to relive the moment. Sharing a Boomerang video, the actor wrote, “Move like #sunnydeol paahji in Betaab valley in #Kashmir #shoot #Aiyaary.” Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Neeraj Pandey completes filming a substantial portion of #Aiyaary in Kashmir… Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee… 2018 release.” The film’s major parts will also be shot in Delhi and London.

While this is for the first time that Sidharth would be working with Neeraj Pandey, Manoj recently appeared in Neeraj’s production venture Naam Shabana as an intelligent officer.

 

The film revolves around a true story of a relationship between a mentor and his pupil. While Sidharth has mostly appeared in chocolate boy roles, his edgy characters in Brothers (2015) and Ek Villain were appreciated and this film might have something exciting in store for Sidharth fans. Apart from Aiyaary, Sidharth would be seen sharing screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez in Raj and DK’s directorial, A Gentleman.

