Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh shoot for their colourful song Koi Kahani Shuru Toh Kar

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh are on a promotional spree for their upcoming espionage thriller Aiyaary Neeraj Pandey. We saw the three actors having fun with Salman Khan and the contestants in Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday’s episode. Now, the latest photos and videos are doing the rounds telling us that a special promotional song titled “Koi Kahani Shuru Toh Kar” is currently being shot.A glimpse of Sidharth prepping up for the song was revealed by the makers leaving fans excited. Through the film’s official Twitter handle, a glimpse of the song’s shooting from the sets was also shared. They earlier tweeted, “With over 5000 students swaying to ‘Shuru Kar’, #pillaisalegria is setting some serious #CrowdGoals.”

Not only the handsome Sidharth Malhotra but the gorgeous Rakul Preet is also killing it on the sets of the new song. Rakul might have gained popularity because of her work in the south film industry but did you know that she is a proper Sardarni brought up in Delhi? Yes, Rakul was born in a Punjabi family in New Delhi. She did her schooling from Army Public School and did her graduation from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi.

Here are the photos and videos from Aiyaary’s promotional song ‘Koi Kahani Shuru Toh Kar’:

Neeraj Pandey is known to present films backed by power packed performances with an ensemble cast. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

