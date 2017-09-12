Aiyaary: Here’s why Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are in Gurgaon

Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are romancing in the rains for the shooting. Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are romancing in the rains for the shooting.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet’s upcoming film Aiyaary is one of the most-awaited films of the season. And these new shoot pictures of the two actors getting drenched in rain are making us all the more impatient for the film’s release.

So, it turns out that Sidharth and Rakul were shooting in Gurgaon outside the popular spot Cyber City Hub for a rain song to be featured in Aiyaary and that is where fans clicked their pictures and uploaded them online. Going by the pictures, the two look extremely cute together and we are sure that this film is one blockbuster in the making. While this is the second leg of the Aiyaary shoot in Delhi, the first one was done in June around India Gate. Earlier too, Rakul had shared a post shoot picture on wrapping up the London leg of the schedule. Several portions of the film have also been shot in Kashmir.

The crime drama is based on a real-life incident revolving around two strong-minded army officers having contrary yet right views in their own ways. Manoj Bajpayee plays the mentor of protege Sidharth in the film. This is for the first time that Sidharth and Manoj are sharing screen space with each other and we are more than excited.

In an earlier interview, Sidharth was quoted as saying, “They (Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee) are known for content driven films. I think Special 26 was a great film with a twist. They make universally appealing films. Manoj Bajpayee is a prolific actor. I will gain by working with somebody like him.”

While Sidharth made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year, Rakul Preet was first seen in Yaariyaan. Then, she signed up for a number of south projects and now she is all set to make her comeback to Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd