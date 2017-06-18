Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee play army men. Will they fight for the country or against each other? See photo

Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s are brothers from arms in this Neeraj Pandey’s film. Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s are brothers from arms in this Neeraj Pandey’s film.

It seems 2017 is going to be the year of patriotic films as Bollywood directors are picking subjects revolving around either the Partition of India, Emergency period or even the armed forced. Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film, Aiyaary was a little known project as we barely had any idea about it till recently. But now, it has been revealed that it is yet another story of two army men – Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.

In a recent post shared by Neeraj, the director shared a picture of Sidharth and Manoj from the sets of his film. The cast and crew of the film was in Kashmir recently. After wrapping up the schedule in this picturesque region, the actors will next move to Delhi and London to shoot the major parts of this suspense thriller. Though the basic plot of the film is not known as of yet, but it looks like any other Neeraj Pandey film with a gripping and entertaining story.

The crime drama is based on a real-life incident revolving around two strong-minded Army officers having contrary yet right views in their own ways. Manoj plays the mentor of protege Sidharth in the film. This is for the first time that Sidharth and Manoj are sharing the screen space. While we all know Manoj’s impeccable quality to get into the skin of his character, it would be interesting to see his compatibility with Sidharth who is still experimenting with the choices of roles.

“They (Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee ) are known for content driven films. I think Special 26 was a great film with a twist. They make universally appealing films. Manoj Bajpayee is a prolific actor. I will gain by working with somebody like him,” Sidharth said in an interview earlier.

This is also for the first time that the Baar Baar Dekho actor has teamed up with Neeraj Pandey. “Neeraj is the most content driven director that we have today. He has wonderful stories that are relevant and have happened in reality. I am a big admirer of his films A Wednesday is the best thriller we have had,” Sidharth said in an earlier interview.

