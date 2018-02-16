  • Associate Sponsor
Aiyaary review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

Want to know what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet starrer Aiyaary? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Neeraj Pandey directorial:

Aiyaary is directed by neeraj pandey Aiyaary stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet.

The wait is finally over. Aiyaary, which was earlier scheduled to release on January 26, had to postpone it release to avoid a clash with the long-delayed Padmaavat. Hitting screens today, the Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet starrer is the story of an ex-army officer who plans to oust one of the country’s best-kept secrets while his former mentor is out to stop him.

In an interview to Indian Express, Aiyaary director Neeraj Pandey shared how the film came in to being, “It started with someone talking about the story of a whistle-blower making public a scam that stemmed from a very ordinary incident but blew up into something that toppled the then government. I fictionalised it but also padded it up with some research.”

Follow the live updates here:

  1. 10:52AM
    16 Feb, 18
    Aiyaary box office prediction

    In a chat with indianexpress.com, film business and trade analyst Girish Johar said Aiyaary is eyeing a collection of Rs 4.5 crore on Friday and could even rake in Rs 15 crore by its first weekend, if supported by a solid word-of-mouth.

  2. 10:25AM
    16 Feb, 18
    Aiyaary banned in Pakistan

    Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary has failed to get clearance for release in Pakistan. The filmmaker previous directorials Baby and Naam Shabana too were banned in the neighbouring country.

  3. 9:50AM
    16 Feb, 18
    Planning to watch Aiyaary? Here are five reasons to watch the Neeraj Pandey directorial

  4. 9:47AM
    16 Feb, 18
    Karan Johar on Aiyaary
