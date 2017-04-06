Aiyaary poster: Neeraj Pandey reveals edgy look for Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, see pic

Aiyaary poster: Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra to team up for the first time. Aiyaary poster: Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra to team up for the first time.

Neeraj Pandey and Sidharth Malhotra revealed the name and poster of their upcoming film Aiyaary. Earlier today sources said that Sidharth Mahotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey were in talks to make a film, however, they had still not come to conclusion on a name for the film.

” . @Aiyaary directorial next after #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory @S1dharthM @BajpayeeManoj #Aiyaary releasing on #26Jan2018,” wrote Neeraj Pandey on Twitter.

” Super Excited to be in #aiyaary Neeraj Pandeys next ! Releasing 26th January 2018 @neerajpofficial,” wrote Sidharth Mahotra on Twitter.

The poster was also shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher who had worked with Neeraj Pandey in, A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, M.S Dhoni : The Untold Story and Naam Shabana .

“Congratulations & good luck @neerajpofficial for a new journey. I am sure #Aiyaary will be another milestone film from you. Jai Ho.:),” tweeted Anupam Kher.

“here is the first look of our next film #aiyaari directed by @neerajpofficial .so excited to share this with you all.@PlanC_Studios” tweeted Manoj Bajpayee.

Neeraj Pandey’s film could be a turning point in Sidharth Malhotra’s career. Ever since he made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, he has been one of the chocolate boys of the industry.

Except for the film Brothers, till now you have only seen Sidharth Malhotra as the romantic lover. Neeraj Pandey’s film revolves around a true story of a relationship between a mentor and his pupil. Hence, one can assume that Sidharth Malhotra’s character in this film might be strikingly different.

Considering the fact that the cast include Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth, we can safely assume that the former would play the mentor while the latter would carry the role of his disciple. The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley. The film will go on floors in May 2017.

“These incredible characters exist and the incident actually happened,” revealed a source close to the actor and the filmmaker.

Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Maholtra will be sharing the screen for the first time, hence this fresh, on-screen, bromantic (or maybe platonic) relationship is something to look forward to in Neeraj Pandey’s new film. The film will go on floors in May.

Aiyaary will release on January 26, 2018.

