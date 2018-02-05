Aiyaary averts clash with PadMan, will now release on February 16

Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary was earlier clashing with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan on February 9. Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary was earlier clashing with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan on February 9.

After Akshay Kumar politely obliged to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s request for not releasing PadMan on the same date as his magnum opus Padmaavat, looks like the makers of Aiyaary did the same for Akshay. Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet in the lead roles was supposed to hit the theatres on February alongside PadMan, but will now release on February 16.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news saying, “It’s CONFIRMED… #Aiyaary shifted to 16 Feb 2018.” This comes days after Sidharth Malhotra in a recent interview expressed faith in his producers getting a certificate from the Censor Board. He had said, “As far as I know, my producers are handling it and it is in the process. They have assured me the film is releasing on time. It is a production aspect and I have complete faith in my team.”

While the makers haven’t revealed the actual reason for film being postponed, we are guessing that the Neeraj Pandey directorial ran into trouble with the CBFC. Earlier this week, Aiyaary producer Jayantilal Gada had also told PTI, “There is no problem as such. The revising committee will see the film today. There is a screening being held today in Delhi. We are hopeful that the film will be cleared and release on February 9.”

Since Aiyaary is set against the army backdrop, rumours about the Defense Ministry wanting to review the film were also being reported recently. The main plot of Aiyaary revolves around an army colonel (Manoj Bajpayee) hunting for one of his proteges-gone-rouge, an ex-army major (Sidharth Malhotra). It also features a romantic angle between Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet’s character.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd