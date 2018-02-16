Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, Aiyaary hits the screens today. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, Aiyaary hits the screens today.

After much delay, Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary is finally out in the theaters today. Neeraj is known for making films like A Wednesday and Baby and if you have seen the trailer of Aiyaary, you ought to know that this film falls under the same genre. But what is Aiyaary?

The title of the film surely makes us curious. Neeraj told Mumbai Mirror, “Aiyaary means the ultimate trickery. The word ‘Aiyaary’ fabulously sums up what a soldier resorts to ultimately in the face of extreme crisis. His intelligence, sharpness and wit not only bedazzles his own troop but also earns him the respect of his enemies.”

In an interview to The Hindu, Pandey revealed that he had first read this word in Devaki Nandan Khatri’s novel Chandrakanta. He also mentioned, “Aiyaars are shape-shifters and that is what Manoj [Bajpayee] and Siddharth’s [Malhotra] characters are in the film.”

In the trailer, we see Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra donning various disguises as they try to explain the title of the film. Sidharth and Manoj both play Army officers in the film. They have a mentor-protege relationship that is challenged after Sidharth’s character comes across a scam in the system.

Aiyaary stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 26 but the release of Padmaavat changed the Bollywood calendar quite a lot. This is Neeraj’s first collaboration with Sidharth but Manoj Bajpayee has always been an integral part of his films.

