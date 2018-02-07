Censor Board clears Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary

Aiyaary green-lit by the Censor Board. Aiyaary green-lit by the Censor Board.

It was revealed on Tuesday morning that Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary was still awaiting a clearance from CBFC. The makers had to postpone the release date from February 9 to February 16 as well. But after a prolonged delay, Aiyaary finally received its Censor Certificate yesterday evening.

Director Neeraj Pandey took to Twitter to breathe a sigh of relief as he posted of a picture of the certificate. Post the review of the film by the Censor Board, Aiyaary was also screened for the Defence Ministry on the recommendation of the CBFC. The screening resulted in the Ministry suggesting a few modifications in the film, providing which Aiyaary has finally received its Censor Certification and a clearance for release.

Neeraj Pandey expressed his joy on Twitter, “Finally… this just arrived. All cleared for #AiyaaryOnFeb16 now! Thank you #CBFCIndia. Thank you MOD. See you on Feb 16 in cinemas near you!” Aiyaary’s official handle also tweeted, “Thank you #CBFCIndia! Thank you MOD! The final countdown for #AiyaaryOnFeb16 begins now!”

Celebrating the approval, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “That’s a green light for #AiyaaryOnFeb16 with no more pit stops along the way! Thank you #CBFCIndia and MOD.” Rakul Preet Singh also expressed her excitement, “And It’s a smooth road ahead to #AiyaaryOnFeb16! Thank you #CBFCIndia and MOD.”

Set against an army backdrop, Aiyaary traces the story of an army colonel in search of a rebellious army officer who plans to leak some of the country’s biggest kept secrets. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary is one espionage thriller people are looking forward to. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.

Aiyaary will now hit the screens on February 16.

