Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary yet to get clearance from CBFC

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary has run into trouble with the censor board, according to sources.

Only a week from its release, Neeraj Pandey’s action drama Aiyaary is still waiting for clearance from CBFC.

“Since Aiyaary is set against the army backdrop, the Defense Ministry wants to review the film”, sources close to the development said.

The cast and crew of the movie, who had been promoting the movie everywhere, is now in a spot as the film’s delay in clearance also suggests that the movie’s overseas release will face considerable trouble.

Earlier, Aiyaary was supposed to release on the Republic Day weekend, but due to the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, its date was shifted to February 9. Both Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan and Neeraj Paney’s Aiyaary are slated to release on the same day, February 9. The two movies had avoided a clash on the Republic Day weekend in vain.

Aiyaary maker Neeraj Pandey is a master in the espionage thriller genre, as he has already proved his mettle with movies like Baby, Special 26, Rustom and A Wednesday.

The main plot of Aiyaary revolves around two army officers who hold drastically different views. Both Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee play army officers, wherein the former shares a mentor-protege bond with the latter. The film also stars Rakul Preet, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Pooja Chopra.

