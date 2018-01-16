Aiyaary actor Rakul Preet to romance Ajay Devgn in her next

Rakul Preet will next be seen in a romantic drama with Ajay Devgn. Rakul Preet will next be seen in a romantic drama with Ajay Devgn.

Rakul Preet, who will next be seen in Aiyaary opposite Sidharth Malhotra, will be romancing Ajay Devgn in her next venture.

Rakul and Ajay will be seen as a couple in Luv Ranjan’s contemporary romantic comedy.

Speaking about Rakul, Luv said, “When we met Rakul, her energy from the minute go was just wonderful. It didn’t take us too long to bring her on board for the film because her natural persona fit the character brief to the tee.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar also had only good things to say about the actor.

“Rakul made her debut with us with Yaariyan. And we have a great association with Luv and Ajay. We are delighted taking these relationships forward. Her being a great performer and her strong foothold in the south just made her our perfect package,” said the producer.

The film will also feature Tabu in a pivotal role. Both Ajay and Tabu were last seen in Golmaal Again. The two have previously shared screen space in movies like Drishyam, Thakshak, Haqeeqat and Vijaypath. However, Tabu will not be romancing Ajay in the new movie. The movie will be releasing on October 19, 2018.

On her work in Aiyaary, which is releasing on February 9, the actor had previously said in an interview, “To be honest, I took Aiyaary for the sheer pleasure of working with talents like Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee. Every actor is an important character in a Neeraj Pandey film.”

