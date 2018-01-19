Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai and others click a selfie with Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clicked a selfie with Bollywood stars. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clicked a selfie with Bollywood stars.

Television host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ selfie at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014 became the most retweeted photograph. The selfie featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, DeGeneres, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie among others got 7,79,295 retweets in approximately half an hour. Why do we mention Ellen DeGeneres “best photo” record now? Well, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is in India wants to break that record with the selfie he clicked with Bollywood actors and filmmakers on Thursday in Mumbai. “Let’s all tag this photo so that a hundred million people can see the great friendship between our two countries,” he said while Amitabh Bachchan clicked the selfie.

The selfie had megastar Amitabh with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Madhur Bhandarkar, Karan Johar and others. Sharing the selfie on his official Twitter handle, Netanyahu wrote, “Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan @rajcheerfull @imbhandarkar @vivek_oberoi.” Other than the wish of the Israeli PM’s wish to break Hollywood selfie record with his Bollywood selfie, what grabbed attention was the coming together of former lovers Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi after more than a decade.

The photo shared by Netanyahu has Aishwarya and Vivek in the same frame. And this is probably the first time post their break up that we see them under the same roof. Though Aishwarya and Vivek never made their relationship public, both were often spotted together attending events and shows together in early 2000.

However, Vivek also shared a click of him and wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi with the Israeli PM on his Twitter handle. “What an incredible pleasure it was meeting you, sir! You are an amazing ambassador for Israel, you won our hearts today! Looking fwd to visiting your beautiful country and experiencing the rich Israeli culture very soon!” wrote Vivek along the photo.

What an incredible pleasure it was meeting you sir! You are an amazing ambassador for Israel, you won our hearts today! Looking fwd to visiting your beautiful country and experiencing the rich Israeli culture very soon! @netanyahu @IsraeliPM #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/7Rff4JLpaK — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 18, 2018

I was glad to notice that master of ceremony at Israel cultural summit Mandira bedi did not use the word #bollywood in her speech nor @SrBachchan while welcoming Israel prime minister. They used d word #hindi cinema -a real title of pride for indian n indian cinema. 👍👍🎥pic.twitter.com/KtcN1JAW9L — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 19, 2018

It was a delightful scene when prime minister of Israel Netanyahu invited celebrities of hindi cinema on stage for a selfie n @SrBachchan helped him to take selfie at Israel cultural summit to promote Israel for film shootings n allied ventures. A pleasant evening indeed 🎥 pic.twitter.com/SWFqHclnOZ — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 19, 2018

While addressing the Bollywood celebrities at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday evening, Netanyahu said, “Pyaare doston, namaskar. Shalom. I used to think I was a big deal, and then I found out that Amitabh Bachchan has 30 million more Twitter followers than I do. And I added up the followings of all the other Bollywood stars who are here today, and let’s just say that you guys are a big deal. The reason for that is that the world loves Bollywood. And Israel loves Bollywood — I love Bollywood.”

