Aishwarya Rai video songs: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu songs of the beautiful actress from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Ravoyi Chandamama, Iruvar, and Jeans

It’s not every day you are hooked to a number like Kajra Re. One of the reasons why Kajra Re broke all records that year was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s presence in the song. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan epitomises grace in her dance numbers. From dancing along with Madhuri Dixit in Dola Dola Re in Devdas to Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya makes sure she holds our attention. Aishwarya Rai maintained a balance between art and commercial films throughout her long career. If she was glamorous in Dhoom 2, Aish shed it for playing a demure character in Chokher Bali.

For someone who is often regarded as world’s most beautiful woman, Aishwarya has done her fair share of non-glamorous roles in films including Guru, Raincoat, and Provoked. Her traditional avatar in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a rage among youth. Aish has also been the face of several brands. In fact, her very first commercial created a curiosity long before she won Miss World crown. During the last 15 years, she has been the only popular Indian face at Cannes film festival, someone who can create a paparazzi frenzy.

Aish didn’t disappoint her fans when she starred opposite a much-younger Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Critics regarded this role as one of the most subtle and poised characters played by Aish in her career. For someone who is one of the most popular faces of Indian abroad, Aish doesn’t have a social media account.

Chek out some popular songs of Aishwarya Rai here:

Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli (Hindi)

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (Hindi)

Dola Re Dola from Devdas (Hindi)

Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ( Hindi)

Hello Mister Edhir Katchi from Iruvar (Tamil)

Poovukkul from Jeans (Tamil)

Love To Live from Ravoyi Chandamama (Telugu)

Fans who have been awaiting to see Aish on the big screen again can relish in the fact that she has signed Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s next film opposite Anil Kapoor.

