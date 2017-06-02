Aishwarya Rai lookalike Sneha Ullal left films due to severe illness, stayed away for 4 years. See photos

Sneha Ullal is set to start her second innings in Tollywood with debutant director-actor Charantej’s Ayushman Bhava starring Amala Paul as lead. Sneha Ullal is set to start her second innings in Tollywood with debutant director-actor Charantej’s Ayushman Bhava starring Amala Paul as lead.

Remember the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike, actor Sneha Ullal? She first appeared as Salman Khan’s leading lady in Lucky: No Time For Love in the year 2005. She hit the headlines as many mistook her to be Aishwarya’s doppelganger. The actor got support from Salman but failed to make a mark in Bollywood. She was last seen in Telugu film Antha Nee Mayalone in 2014, and then simply vanished. Now the actor is set to start her second innings in Tollywood with debutant director-actor Charantej’s Ayushman Bhava starring Amala Paul as lead.

In an interview to Hyderabad Times, the actor revealed what kept her away from films. She said, “I would like to clarify that it’s not a ‘comeback’. I think a comeback is when you intentionally leave the industry and try to make a return. But I never left the industry; it’s just that I wasn’t doing films due to severe health issues. A lot of my fans kept asking me where I have disappeared all these four years, why I wasn’t doing films. Well, I’m here now.”

Sneha informed that he was diagnosed with an ‘auto-immune disorder’. “It’s a blood-related illness where my own immune system kept me unwell. So my body would become so weak that I would not be able to stand on my feet for more than 30 to 40 minutes and because I kept shooting for films even with this illness, it got worse. Beyond a point, I didn’t have the strength to do what an actress is expected to do — running around, dancing and continuous shooting etc. That’s when I had to stop and start my medication, because, there was no point in doing films and then falling sick every other day,” she said.

These four years that she was away from films, she had a difficult time for sure. “Physically I was weak but mentally I was strong all throughout these four years. All my close friends in Mumbai and the south kept boosting my morale at every point. Along with medication I stated working on my fitness to gain strength.”

She added, “There were times when I did not look great, and when you’re not at your best, you don’t want to step out of the house and that’s what I did. I stopped attending events, missed so many award functions, because as an actress you have to look good all the time. And if you don’t, people won’t understand why.”

The actor says her health has improved now, ” I’m here, fully fit and fine. I won’t say I’m cured because this disease is like diabetes which is not curable but can be kept under control. So my illness is under control right now and I’m set to get going.”

