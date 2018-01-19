Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar and others add sparkle to Mickey Contractor’s bash

Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek, Karan Johar and many others turned up for this lavish event. Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek, Karan Johar and many others turned up for this lavish event.

We often find ourselves admiring the stunning looks of Bollywood celebrities. Their outfits, accessories, make up, and everything that goes into making them look picture perfect is not a piece of cake and an important member who has managed to stay in the film industry for over a decade in making the celebrities look like stars, is make-up artist Mickey Contractor.

Mickey Contractor is one of the top make-up artists in the film industry and he recently celebrated his 12 years with MAC with a lavish party. Mickey has been associated with MAC ever since the brand set its foot in India and as many know, the combination of the most renowned make-up brand in the world along with the most trusted name in make-up industry in India, did wonders for both.

Mickey has been behind some of the best looks we have seen in the movies, magazines and red carpets. To celebrate 12 years of the brand, celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Sushmita Sen, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and many others turned up at the event and posed for some striking pictures.

Since the event was filled with some top celebrities, they dressed up in their finest and shared some pictures on their social media as well. Mickey has behind the looks of actors like Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in Dil To Pagal Hai, Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Priety Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho amongst many others. Mickey’s work will also be seen in the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding that stars Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sushmita Sen (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Manish Malhotra (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Bendre (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Sonali Bendre (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Photo credit: Manish Malhotra/Twitter Photo credit: Manish Malhotra/Twitter

(Photo credit – (Photo credit – Kajol /Twitter)

(Photo credit – Madhuri Dixit/Twitter) (Photo credit – Madhuri Dixit/Twitter)

