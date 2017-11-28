Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is all smiles in this adorable click from her cousin’s birthday bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan pose for a photo together at a birthdya bash. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan pose for a photo together at a birthdya bash.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan became the perfect host as they celebrated daughter Aaradhya’s birthday in style with the Bollywood’s youngest squad in attendance. As the photos of the grand birthday celebrations floated on the social media accounts of B-town celebs, we could not take our eyes off of the apple of Amitabh Bachchan’s eyes, Aaradhya as she offered her birthday cake to her grandparents.

Now, after a week of the eye-soothing clicks of Aishwarya and Aaradhya together, we are treated with another photo of the adorable mother-daughter duo from a birthday bash. This time little Aaradhya has gone to celebrate her cousin Vihaan’s seventh birthday with mommy Aishwarya. Also, seen in the photo is Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai. Vihaan is Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai and sister-in-law Shrima Rai’s son.

See photo of Aishwarya and Abhishek with Aaradhya from her sixth birthday celebrations

Aaradhya who is one of the most camera-friendly kids had an ear to ear smile on her face as she posed for a photo with the other kids and her mommy. Every time Abhishek and Aishwarya’s little one has made a public appearance, she has left all in awe of her cuteness, her bright eyes and her dazzling smile. She has definitely inherited some of the best posing skills from her diva mother Aishwarya. Whether be it her Indian attires or her western outfits the little one knows how to nail all her looks. Not just the paparazzi, even Abhishek has time and again made it clear how much he adores his darling little princess Aaradhya and Aishwarya in the same frame.

