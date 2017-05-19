Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Cannes 2017 is out and we cannot wait for the final show. See photos

Here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Cannes 2017. Here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Cannes 2017.

Cannes 2017 has already started and after Deepika Padukone, it is the turn of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to represent India at the film festival. While we are eagerly waiting to see her on the red carpet, Aishwarya’s first look from the prestigious event is already out. The various fan pages of the actor have shared pictures of Aishwarya sporting a green frill dress on social media. And going by her first look, it seems this year too the Devdas actor will create a wave in the industry with her sparkling smile and her unique fashion statement.

In the last two days, this is the first time that the Bachchan bahu is snapped without her 5-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan. But we are not complaining as being a doting mother, Aish made sure to spend some quality time with her daughter before she got busy with her work. The mother-daughter went on an outing earlier in the day. The red carpet expert Aishwarya will be seen walking the red carpet later in the day and on May 20 the Kajrare actor will be presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Devdas as part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema. Earlier in 2002, she represented the same film. This year marks Aish’s 16th year at the film fest and we wish to see her in many more to come.

Buy: True Match Lumi powder highlighter in Rose. Volume Million lashes with Blackberry Lacquer liner, La Palette Nude in Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/7cDVxbpg0B — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017

The goddess of beauty is all set to live her #LifeAtCannes!

Lips 💄: Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom pic.twitter.com/3HVGbzlsno — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017

Also see| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya’s first Cannes 2017 outing is all kinds of adorable

From the time the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor came to Cannes, she has been seen sporting her usual elegant and graceful self. But the one who has been stealing all the glances from her star mother is Aaradhya who is happy to pose for the shutterbugs.

After Aishwarya, Sonam Kapoor will be there at the red carpet on May 21 and 22.

