Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wows at Cannes, this is what Abhishek Bachchan has to say. See photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are now in Cannes for the International Film Festival. Abhishek Bachchan, who is not with them, took to Instagram to share his feeling about what he thinks of wife’s appearance at one of the biggest film festivals. He shared a picture of Aishwarya, in her pretty gown that she wore for the second round of media interactions. He captioned the picture, “There she is.” Well, we guess that single line says it all. Abhishek Bachchan is smitten with his wife still!

This is not the first such instance because Abhishek Bachchan has always been proud of Aishwarya and her Cannes appearances. In 2014, Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes look was one of the most iconic ones of the night and it apparently left the Happy New Year star sleepless. He, in fact, tweeted about the same and said, “Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting… and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now!” The picture accompanying this caption did justify the ‘Mr’s’ feelings.

They also celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary recently. Karan Johar, who Abhishek Bachchan revealed recently was the cupid of their relationship, also took to Twitter to wish the couple. On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is apparently working on another film with Subhash Ghai. The National Awards jury also mentioned how she was in the running for her role in Sarbjit.

