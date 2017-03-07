Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins best actress award for Sarbjit at international film festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the character of Dalbir Kaur. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the character of Dalbir Kaur.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film Sarbjit has given her yet another reason to celebrate. The actor who played the character of Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur, has won the Best Actress award at the International Film Festival and Awards of Australia (IFFAA). Aishwarya was seen in a de-glam look in the film, which left the audience in shock.

Sarbjit The Film, directed by Omung Kumar, was the biopic on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and spying in Pakistan and was sentenced to death. He was attacked by inmates at a prison in Lahore in April 2013 and died a few days later. The film showcased his journey inside the jail, and his sister’s unending fight to free him. The film was critically acclaimed but also received mixed reviews from the audience. However, Aishwarya as Dalbir and Randeep Hooda as Sarabjit won hearts of the audience across the nation.

Interestingly, Aishwarya made her comeback in the industry after five years of sabbatical with Jazbaa, which failed to perform at the box office. But it was her character in Sarbjit and later in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which gave received an overwhelming response.

Sarbjit, which marked Jackky Bhagnani’s debut as a producer, was also shortlisted as one of the 336 feature films, which were eligible for Best Picture in 2016 at the 89th Academy Awards. However, it could not make it to the final lists of the awards.

At present, director Omung Kumar is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoomi, which marks comeback of Sanjay Dutt while Randeep Hooda is prepping up for another historical film, Battle of Sargarhi.

