Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Allahabad to immerse her father’s ashes

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited the city today along with husband Abhishek Bachchan to immerse the ashes of her father at the Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical river Saraswati. The couple was accompanied by their six-year-old daughter Aaradhya besides Aishwarya’s mother Vrindya Rai and brother Aditya Rai.

Upon their arrival at the Sangam, the group was received by some policemen and priests, who escorted them on to a boat. After reaching midstream, the ashes of Aiswarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away in March this year, were immersed amid chants of hymns.

“It was a personal visit by the Bachchans who had requested for privacy and hence only bare minimum deployment of police personnel was made. They left immediately after performing the rites at the Sangam,” District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar said.

Incidentally, the last time the Bachchans visited the city was a decade ago when they accompanied Abhishek’s superstar father Amitabh Bachchan had to immerse the ashes of the latter’s mother Teji Bachchan. The Bachchans have their roots in the city where Teji got married to renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Amitabh spent his early childhood before the family moved to Delhi in the 1950s.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded the Most Beautiful Global Indian Icon award at the Vogue Beauty Awards. Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where she was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be working with director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, who has worked with both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in films like Aks and Delhi 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

