Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star opposite Anil Kapoor in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s next?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Speculations are rife that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s next film Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor. “Aishwarya is part of Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s film. It’s a drama. It’s his kind of cinema,” sources close to the development told PTI. KriArj Entertainment has collaborated with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures for the project. Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Rakyesh Omprakash who has helmed films like Mirzya and Delhi 6 is currently working on Mere Pyare Prime Minister that revolves around the friendship of four kids living in the slums.

Aishwarya, meanwhile, who just attended Cannes spoke at length about her daughter Aaradhya.”She has had a very normal upbringing till now. It’s not like we sit her down and show her our films. I can’t say she is blissfully unaware, she is aware of what we do. She obviously sees our posters all over the city. She is aware of who we are,” the actor said during a press meeting at Cannes.

“Because she is travelling with me, meeting new people, seeing our world, I don’t have to sit her down and tell her what her mother does. She sees it, she is growing up with. She has now developed an ease (with media) which you all are seeing,” she says. Aishwarya says since Aaradhya is born into a family of movie stars, she is aware of little things in the business, such as getting clicked by photographers constantly. “She sees photographers outside our home, airports, everywhere. People come for selfie requests so sometimes she photobombs them, sometimes she says ‘mumma, not me na?’ when someone is clicking pictures, she will back out,” the actor said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd